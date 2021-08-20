Two Afghan Female News Anchors Barred From Work by Taliban - IFJ

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2021) Khadija Amin and Shabnam Dawran, female anchors with the Radio Television Afghanistan (RTA), have been intimidated and barred from performing their duties by RTA's new director with the backing of the Taliban (a terrorist group, outlawed in Russia), the International Federation of Journalists said on Friday.

"Unfortunately I was not allowed in despite carrying my ID badge. Male workers were allowed but I was threatened" Dawran said as quoted in the press release.

Khadija Amin, one of the anchors, expressed fears that twenty years of social achievements will now be lost, adding that the Taliban have not changed since the last time they were in power in 2001.

"The fear regarding the Taliban's taking over of the country is acute. Female media workers have a right to work, but they also must be protected and their safety and security must be assured, the IFJ calls on the international community to ensure that the country does not lose what the past two decades have gained for media freedom," IFJ said.

The radical movement prohibits women from work or study and forces them to stay at home and be accompanied by a male relative. While the Taliban claimed that they will allow women to study and work, Afghans remain skeptical and fear for the future of women and girls.