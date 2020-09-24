UrduPoint.com
Two Afghan Pilots Killed In Military Helicopter Crash In Baghlan Province - Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 11:39 PM

Two Afghan Pilots Killed in Military Helicopter Crash in Baghlan Province - Ministry

Two pilots of the Afghan Air Force were killed as a result of a military helicopter crash on Thursday in Baghlan province, the Afghan Defense Ministry said

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) Two pilots of the Afghan Air Force were killed as a result of a military helicopter crash on Thursday in Baghlan province, the Afghan Defense Ministry said.

"At around 4:30 pm. today [12:00 GMT], an Air Force MD530 helicopter crashed in the Kaprak area of Pul-e-Khumri city in Baghlan province due to technical problems.

Unfortunately, two pilots of the Afghan Air Force were martyred in this incident," the statement said.

Defense Minister Gen. Asadullah Khalid expressed condolences to the families of the martyred servicemen.

The investigation into the incident is underway.

