Two Afghan Pilots Killed in Military Helicopter Crash in Baghlan Province - Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Two pilots of the Afghan Air Force were killed as a result of a military helicopter crash on Thursday in Baghlan province, the Afghan Defense Ministry said

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) Two pilots of the Afghan Air Force were killed as a result of a military helicopter crash on Thursday in Baghlan province, the Afghan Defense Ministry said.

"At around 4:30 pm. today [12:00 GMT], an Air Force MD530 helicopter crashed in the Kaprak area of Pul-e-Khumri city in Baghlan province due to technical problems.

Unfortunately, two pilots of the Afghan Air Force were martyred in this incident," the statement said.

Defense Minister Gen. Asadullah Khalid expressed condolences to the families of the martyred servicemen.

The investigation into the incident is underway.