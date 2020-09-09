UrduPoint.com
Two Afghan Police Officers Killed In Taliban Attack In Helmand Province - Source

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) At least two Afghan police officers were killed and two civilians were injured in a Taliban attack in the Nawa district of Helmand on Wednesday, a security source said.

At the same time, Nawa district chief Tor Jan Helmandwal that the Taliban attack had not resulted in any casualties.

The Taliban have not yet commented on the incident.

More Stories From World

