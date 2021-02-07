Two Afghan Soldiers, Ex-Security Head Killed in Taliban Attack in Kunduz Province - Source

(@FahadShabbir)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2021) Two Afghan soldiers and a former director of the National Directorate of Security were killed in an attack by members of the Taliban movement in the northern Afghan province of Kunduz, a source in the provincial council told Sputnik on Sunday.

According to the source, the Taliban attacked a military checkpoint in the province's Aliabad district last night.

The Kunduz governor's office confirmed the incident but declined to comment on the casualties.

The Afghan armed forces and the Taliban continue to engage in clashes across the country despite the start of peace negotiations between the government and representatives of the group in the Qatari capital of Doha back in September.