Two Aid Workers Killed In Western Ethiopia 'ambush'

Fri 06th September 2019 | 02:30 PM

Addis Ababa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019) :Two staff members with Action Against Hunger have been shot dead by unidentified "armed individuals" in western Ethiopia, the aid group said.

Action Against Hunger said the aid workers were "ambushed" on Thursday while leaving Nguenyyiel Refugee Camp in the Gambella region.

The camp hosts tens of thousands of refugees from neighbouring South Sudan, which has been mired in civil war since 2013.

"Two employees were killed at the scene," Action Against Hunger said late on Thursday.

"Action Against Hunger has suspended full operations in Gambella, but are maintaining the provision of life-saving assistance.

" The international humanitarian group also said it was "coordinating with the authorities who are investigating this attack." The office of the United Nations resident and humanitarian coordinator in Ethiopia condemned the attack.

"Attacks on aid workers in clearly marked humanitarian vehicles constitute a violation of international humanitarian law," it said in a statement.

Neither Action Against Hunger nor the UN provided details in their statements on the nationalities of the dead or if there were any injured.

