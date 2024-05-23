Open Menu

Two Aircraft Bump Wings At Tokyo's Haneda Airport

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 23, 2024 | 01:20 PM

Two aircraft bump wings at Tokyo's Haneda Airport

TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) The wingtips of two Japan Airlines (JAL) passenger planes collided at Tokyo's Haneda Airport on Thursday morning, local media reported.

JAL said the incident occurred at around 7:30 a.m. local time. Both aircraft sustained damage, but no injuries were reported, public broadcaster NHK said.

JAL Flight 503, bound for Hokkaido's New Chitose Airport, was backing out of its parking spot when it struck a plane moving forward into an adjacent parking spot.

There were 328 people on board Flight 503, which was cancelled, while the other aircraft had no passengers and its flight has been delayed to change planes, the report said.

The incident is the latest in a series of recent airfield collisions. A JAL passenger jet collided with a Japan Coast Guard plane at Haneda Airport on Jan. 2, killing five of the six crew on the Coast Guard plane. A Korean Air aircraft clipped a parked Cathay Pacific aircraft at New Chitose Airport on Jan. 16, and two All Nippon Airways passenger jets bumped wings at an Osaka airport on Feb. 1.

