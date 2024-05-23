Two Aircraft Bump Wings At Tokyo's Haneda Airport
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 23, 2024 | 01:20 PM
TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) The wingtips of two Japan Airlines (JAL) passenger planes collided at Tokyo's Haneda Airport on Thursday morning, local media reported.
JAL said the incident occurred at around 7:30 a.m. local time. Both aircraft sustained damage, but no injuries were reported, public broadcaster NHK said.
JAL Flight 503, bound for Hokkaido's New Chitose Airport, was backing out of its parking spot when it struck a plane moving forward into an adjacent parking spot.
There were 328 people on board Flight 503, which was cancelled, while the other aircraft had no passengers and its flight has been delayed to change planes, the report said.
The incident is the latest in a series of recent airfield collisions. A JAL passenger jet collided with a Japan Coast Guard plane at Haneda Airport on Jan. 2, killing five of the six crew on the Coast Guard plane. A Korean Air aircraft clipped a parked Cathay Pacific aircraft at New Chitose Airport on Jan. 16, and two All Nippon Airways passenger jets bumped wings at an Osaka airport on Feb. 1.
Recent Stories
PM Shehbaz leaves for UAE on day-long visit
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 May 2024
ATC drops contempt proceedings against two FIA's directors
Govts, tech firms vow to cooperate against AI risks at Seoul summit
DG FGEHA briefs Federal Ombudsman team about projects
Manhole deaths: Commissioner promises action against negligent officials
Under deadly Israeli attacks, Rafah faces 'increasingly desperate' situation: U ..
Azma Bokhari visits ailing press gallery president
Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan meets Iranian envoy
Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Promotes 12 Junior Engineers to Senior ..
PM meets Turkish VP, FM, Emir of Qatar
More Stories From World
-
Finland's wizards making food out of thin air12 minutes ago
-
Singapore's inflation holds steady in April12 minutes ago
-
General Presidency for Affairs of Two Holy Mosques raises Kaaba’s Kiswa to maintain its cleanlines ..22 minutes ago
-
Pilgrims City in Abu Ajram Center receives first group of Pilgrims22 minutes ago
-
AMRO forecasts rosier growth for Cambodia in 202422 minutes ago
-
France's Macron urges calm in riot-hit New Caledonia32 minutes ago
-
At least 5 dead in stage collapse at Mexico campaign rally42 minutes ago
-
Makkah Route Initiative harnesses artificial intelligence, digital solutions at Kuala Lumpur Airport42 minutes ago
-
First crewed Boeing Starliner flight delayed again1 hour ago
-
At least 9 dead as stage collapses at Mexico campaign rally1 hour ago
-
Saudi Industry Minister discusses mining cooperation with Jordanian companies1 hour ago
-
Second provocative flag flown at US justice's home: NY Times1 hour ago