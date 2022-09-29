(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2022) Two aircraft collided at Heathrow Airport in the United Kingdom on Wednesday evening with no casualties having been reported, a spokeswoman for the airport said.

"Emergency services are attending an incident involving two aircraft on the airfield.

No injuries have been reported, but emergency services are attending to ensure all passengers and crew are safe and well," UK newspaper Evening Standard quoted the spokeswoman as saying.

The spokeswoman added that "the nature of the incident was not clear at first, with witnesses initially reporting the wings of two planes hit into each other."

According to the newspaper, a wing of a Korean Air plane clipped the tail of an Icelandair plane on the ground.