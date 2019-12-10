UrduPoint.com
Two Algeria Ex-PMs Get Heavy Jail Terms In Graft Trial

Faizan Hashmi 47 minutes ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 04:28 PM

Two Algeria ex-PMs get heavy jail terms in graft trial

An Algerian court sentenced two former prime ministers to long jail terms Tuesday in the first of a string of high-profile corruption trials launched after longtime president Abdelaziz Bouteflika resigned in the face of mass protests in April

Algiers, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :An Algerian court sentenced two former prime ministers to long jail terms Tuesday in the first of a string of high-profile corruption trials launched after longtime president Abdelaziz Bouteflika resigned in the face of mass protests in April.

Ahmed Ouyahia was sentenced to 15 years and Abdelmalek Sellal to 12, the state-run APS news agency reported. A former industry minister, Abdeslam Bouchouareb, who is on the run abroad, was sentenced in absentia to 20 years, it added.

