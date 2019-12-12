UrduPoint.com
Two Algeria Polling Stations Ransacked In Berber Region: Residents

Thu 12th December 2019 | 03:37 PM

Two Algeria polling stations ransacked in Berber region: residents

Two polling stations in Algeria's unpopular presidential election Thursday were ransacked in the disaffected Kabylie region, home to much of the North African country's Berber ethnic minority, residents said

Algiers, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :Two polling stations in Algeria's unpopular presidential election Thursday were ransacked in the disaffected Kabylie region, home to much of the North African country's Berber ethnic minority, residents said.

They "ransacked the ballot boxes and destroyed part of the electorallists" in the mountainous region's city of Bejaia, said one witness contacted byAFP from Algiers.

