Two Algerian Ministers Face Court On Graft Charges - Reports

Sumaira FH 46 minutes ago Sun 16th June 2019 | 04:50 PM

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2019) Algeria's former ministers of finance and transport appeared in court on Sunday on charges of corruption, local media said.

Karim Djoudi and Amar Tou are accused of abuse of power, influence peddling and granting illicit contracts, according to the Ennahar television channel.

Former Algerian prime ministers and several ministers are under investigation as part of an anti-corruption sweep targeting allies of the ousted president.

Abdelaziz Bouteflika stood down in April after weeks of protests against his re-election bid. Demonstrators refused to leave the streets demanding probes into officials close to him.

