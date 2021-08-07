Two Algerian soldiers killed in landmine blast

(@FahadShabbir)

Algeria two soldiers were killed and a third was wounded when a landmine exploded during a military operation in Ain Defla province, the defence ministry said Saturday

Algiers, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :Algeria two soldiers were killed and a third was wounded when a landmine exploded during a military operation in Ain Defla province, the defence ministry said Saturday.

The blast took place Friday as the army was carrying out search operations in the province, located some 150 kilometres (93 miles) southwest of the capital Algiers, "as part of the fight against terrorism", the statement said.