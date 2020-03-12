Two Americans, 1 Briton Killed in Rocket Attack on Iraqi Military Base - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) Two US citizens and one British citizen were killed in a rocket attack on the Taji military base in Iraq that hosts coalition forces, CNN reported on Wednesday citing a US Defense official.

The report said it is not clear if the three individuals were military personnel or civilians.

The report added that multiple others were also wounded during the rocket attack on the base.