UrduPoint.com

Two Americans Released By Taliban In Afghanistan - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 21, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Two Americans Released by Taliban in Afghanistan - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) The Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) released two imprisoned Americans who are now on their way to Qatar, CNN reported on Tuesday citing people familiar with the matter.

One of the Americans released by the Taliban is filmmaker Ivor Shearer, who was arrested while filming in Kabul in August, the report said.

The second American's identity has not been released at the request of the family, the report added.

Related Topics

Taliban Kabul United Nations Qatar August Family

Recent Stories

Two-day Pak Pharma, healthcare expo to start tomor ..

Two-day Pak Pharma, healthcare expo to start tomorrow

26 minutes ago
 Police books 3 unidentified suspects in 'attempted ..

Police books 3 unidentified suspects in 'attempted murder case'

26 minutes ago
 Germany Failed to Indicate Plans to Use Druzhba Pi ..

Germany Failed to Indicate Plans to Use Druzhba Pipeline for Kazakh Oil - Transn ..

26 minutes ago
 UK ambulance workers ready to join widening strike ..

UK ambulance workers ready to join widening strikes

27 minutes ago
 EU Must Financially Support Moldova This Winter - ..

EU Must Financially Support Moldova This Winter - EU Parliament President

27 minutes ago
 Taliban bans university education for Afghan girls ..

Taliban bans university education for Afghan girls

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.