Two Americans Released by Taliban in Afghanistan - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) The Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) released two imprisoned Americans who are now on their way to Qatar, CNN reported on Tuesday citing people familiar with the matter.

One of the Americans released by the Taliban is filmmaker Ivor Shearer, who was arrested while filming in Kabul in August, the report said.

The second American's identity has not been released at the request of the family, the report added.