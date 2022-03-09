Two Americans released from Venezuelan prison after US officials visit

Two Americans, including a former executive of oil giant Citgo, were released from prison in Venezuela Tuesday, just days after a high-level US delegation met with President Nicolas Maduro

Caracas, March 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :Two Americans, including a former executive of oil giant Citgo, were released from prison in Venezuela Tuesday, just days after a high-level US delegation met with President Nicolas Maduro.

The Citgo executive, Gustavo Cardenas, is one of the so-called "Citgo 6" -- five Venezuela-born American citizens and one with US permanent residency -- who have been held in Venezuela since 2017, accused of corruption.

All six executives were handed lengthy jail sentences, and Washington has repeatedly asked for their release, with State Department spokesman Ned price saying last October that they were being held as "political pawns.

" Citgo is the US subsidiary of Venezuela's state oil company PDVSA.

While attorney Jesus Loreto confirmed the release of Cardenas, he added that "the other five are still detained." The release of the second American, Jorge Alberto Fernandez, was confirmed to AFP by sources close to the case.

Fernandez, a Cuban American, was arrested in 2021 in Tachira state (bordering Colombia) after being accused of terrorism.

The NGO Coalition for Human Rights and Democracy tweeted that it had confirmed Fernandez's release and said he "was unjustly detained... and accused of being a terrorist, simply for carrying a drone."