UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Apartment Buildings In South Korea Quarantined Over Virus

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 07th March 2020 | 07:11 PM

Two apartment buildings in South Korea quarantined over virus

Two South Korean apartment buildings heavily occupied by members of a sect linked to most of the country's coronavirus cases have been quarantined after dozens of residents tested positive for the disease, an official said Saturday

Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2020 ) :Two South Korean apartment buildings heavily occupied by members of a sect linked to most of the country's coronavirus cases have been quarantined after dozens of residents tested positive for the disease, an official said Saturday.

The move comes as the country, which has the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the world outside China, reported 448 new infections, taking its total to 7,041.

Six more deaths were recorded by the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters, bringing the toll to 48.

The apartment complex in Daegu -- the country's fourth-largest city and epicentre of its outbreak -- was placed under lockdown after 46 residents were confirmed to have the virus, mayor Kwon Young-jin said.

More than 140 people live in the two buildings, including 94 members of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, which is often accused of being a cult and is linked to more than 60 percent of South Korea's infections.

It is the first residential community in the South to be isolated over the outbreak.

The property is owned by the city government and only single women aged 35 or under can apply to live there, according to Kwon.

Over 5,000 cases have now been confirmed in Daegu -- where the outbreak among Shincheonji members began with a 61-year-old woman who developed symptoms on February 10 and attended at least four worship services in the city.

Authorities are carrying out checks on more than 260,000 people associated with the religious group.

Kwon urged followers to come forward and be tested after more than 30 percent of the 709 members checked on Friday returned positive results.

Their cooperation is crucial to "prevent further infections in our community", Kwon said.

Related Topics

World China Daegu South Korea North Korea February Women Church Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Record 11,077 free screenings as PCR concludes 10t ..

58 minutes ago

Another two fresh cases of Coronavirus surface in ..

59 minutes ago

Chief Minister Chief Sardar Usman Buzdar offers co ..

2 minutes ago

Georgian Sailors Released From Pirate Captivity in ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan rejects Indian claims, says items held we ..

1 hour ago

Two die after house roof collapses in Nowshera

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.