MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) Two armed bandits were neutralized in the Buynaksky district of Russia's Dagestan during the counter-terrorist operation, the National Anti-Terrorism Committee said on Friday.

"The bandits were asked to lay down their arms and surrender to the authorities.

In response, they opened fire on law enforcement officers and were neutralized during the combat. Automatic weapons and ammunition were found at the scene of the shootout, and a ready-to-use IED [improvised explosive device] was found in the criminals' car," the committee said in a statement, adding that there were no casualties among security officials and civilians.