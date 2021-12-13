UrduPoint.com

Two Arrested After Fatal Ship Collision In Sweden

Sweden on Monday arrested two people after a fatal early morning collision between a Danish and British ship off the southern Swedish coast, prosecutors said Sweden's Prosecution Service said in a statement that an investigation into "aggravated drunkenness at sea," "gross negligence in sea traffic," and "gross causing of death by negligence" had been opened

One of those arrested was a British citizen born in 1991 and the other a Croatian citizen born in 1965, the Prosecution Service said.

Nine boats and a rescue helicopter scoured for two missing crewmembers for hours following the early morning collision in the waters between the Swedish city of Ystad and the Danish island of Bornholm, the media spokesman at the Swedish Maritime Administration told AFP.

"One of the ships has capsized and is upside down," Carl-Johan Linde said.

Around 10:30 am the maritime authority cancelled the search at sea as the overturned Danish ship was towed closer to shore to enable divers to search inside.

Shortly after 3 pm, authorities decided to cancel the rescue operation, after divers had found a body in the wreck.

"The person is deceased, but the next of kin have not yet been informed yet," police spokeswoman Evelina Olsson told AFP.

Mats Kellerman, captain of one of the rescue boats, had already told reporters that "the chance of finding survivors is small," noting the time that had passed and the cold water.

"The Scot Carrier released a smaller boat and looked for people and they heard screams from the water, but couldn't find anyone," Jonas Franzen, communications director at the Swedish Maritime Administration, told AFP.

