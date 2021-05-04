UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Arrested At Protest Over Jerusalem Evictions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 seconds ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 01:41 PM

Two arrested at protest over Jerusalem evictions

Two Palestinians were arrested and ten people injured in clashes in east Jerusalem, according to Israeli police and the Palestinian Red Crescent

Jerusalem (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :Two Palestinians were arrested and ten people injured in clashes in east Jerusalem, according to Israeli police and the Palestinian Red Crescent.

The confrontations on Monday evening came as Palestinian families face eviction, part of an ongoing effort by Jewish Israelis to take control of homes in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood.

Related Topics

Injured Police Jerusalem Jew

Recent Stories

ADNOC announces industry-leading initiative to dri ..

27 minutes ago

German police nab suspect over neo-Nazi threats

13 seconds ago

Saudi Aramco Net Income Grew 30% in Q1 Year-on-Yea ..

17 seconds ago

India's Opposition Calls for Introduction of Natio ..

4 minutes ago

Australian study shows 26 butterflies at great ris ..

4 minutes ago

UPU launches new address verification API

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.