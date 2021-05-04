Two arrested at protest over Jerusalem evictions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Two Palestinians were arrested and ten people injured in clashes in east Jerusalem, according to Israeli police and the Palestinian Red Crescent

Jerusalem (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :Two Palestinians were arrested and ten people injured in clashes in east Jerusalem, according to Israeli police and the Palestinian Red Crescent.

The confrontations on Monday evening came as Palestinian families face eviction, part of an ongoing effort by Jewish Israelis to take control of homes in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood.