Two Arrested In Connection With Japanese Doctor's Murder In Afghanistan - Governor

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 11:14 PM

Two Arrested in Connection With Japanese Doctor's Murder in Afghanistan - Governor

Two men were arrested in Afghanistan in connection with the killing of a Japanese doctor, county's eastern Nangarhar province governor Shah Mahmood Miakhel said on Monday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2019) Two men were arrested in Afghanistan in connection with the killing of a Japanese doctor, county's eastern Nangarhar province governor Shah Mahmood Miakhel said on Monday.

Japanese doctor Testsu Nakamura, the head of NGO Japan Medical Services (PJMS), and his four bodyguards and a driver were fatally shot in an attack on the charity's vehicle in Nangarhar province's capital Jalalabad on December 4.

Miakhel said that two suspects were arrested and a team from Kabul arrived in Nangarhar to further investigate the case.

Additionally, Nangarhar police chief Mohammad Aimal Niazi said that security forces seized weapons and military equipment in homes of suspects.

Niazi also said that the investigation continued, and detailed information would be shared with media later on.

On December 4, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani ordered the arrest of the attack's perpetrators. Afghanistan's Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah also said that perpetrators of the murder should be immediately arrested.

