UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Arrested In Hong Kong For Promoting Banned Tiananmen Square Vigil - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 03:17 PM

Two Arrested in Hong Kong for Promoting Banned Tiananmen Square Vigil - Reports

The Honk Kong police have arrested a prominent barrister and member of the group behind the special administrative region's annual vigil to mark the anniversary of the Tiananmen Square crackdown on June 4, 1989, along with a delivery person, on suspicion of promoting the banned assembly, media reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) The Honk Kong police have arrested a prominent barrister and member of the group behind the special administrative region's annual vigil to mark the anniversary of the Tiananmen Square crackdown on June 4, 1989, along with a delivery person, on suspicion of promoting the banned assembly, media reported on Friday.

Thousands of police officers were deployed on Friday to enforce a ban on protests and gatherings, including the traditional candlelight vigil across the city, to commemorate the tragedy.

Chow Hang-tung, the vice-chair of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China, and a 20-year-old person named Cheung, were arrested over their social media posts, which the police deemed as advertising for an unauthorized assembly, the HKFP news website reported, citing Senior Superintendent Terry Law.

Hong Kong used to hold events in memory of victims of the student protests that erupted in Beijing on April 15, 1989, and culminated on June 4 when violent clashes claimed over 200 lives and left hundreds injured. Last year, the police banned the vigil for the first time in 30 years in light of protests in Hong Kong over Beijing's plans to adopt a new security legislation, while officially citing the need to follow social distancing measures and health concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Related Topics

Assembly Injured Police China Social Media Student Beijing Hong Kong Alliance April June Media

Recent Stories

Footwear exports dip one percent in 10 months

5 minutes ago

Kyrgyzstan's COVID-19 cases top 106,000

5 minutes ago

Belarus Ready to Receive European Delegation at NP ..

5 minutes ago

Russia Creates Defensive Munition for Armored Vehi ..

8 minutes ago

Syria to Import 1Mln Tonnes of Russian Wheat This ..

8 minutes ago

France to Drop PCR Test for Vaccinated Tourists Fr ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.