Two Arrested In Poland Over Planned Attacks On Muslims

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 07:37 PM

Two arrested in Poland over planned attacks on Muslims

Two members of an "extremist group" suspected of planning bomb and gun attacks on Muslims have been arrested in Poland, the security services announced Wednesday

Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :Two members of an "extremist group" suspected of planning bomb and gun attacks on Muslims have been arrested in Poland, the security services announced Wednesday.

Officers arrested the two suspects in Warsaw and in the northwest city of Szczecin, Stanislaw Zaryn, of the country's internal security service (ABW), told AFP.

They seized chemicals that could have been used to make large quantities of explosives after searching locations in the centre, south and northwest of the country.

"The arrests are the result of an intelligence-gathering exercise by the ABW about an extremist group whose aim was to terrorise people" of the Muslim faith in Poland, said a statement from the agency.

