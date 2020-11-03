Two arrested in Switzerland over Vienna attack: police

Two young Swiss men were arrested near Zurich on Tuesday in connection with the deadly shooting rampage in Vienna, Swiss police said

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :Two young Swiss men were arrested near Zurich on Tuesday in connection with the deadly shooting rampage in Vienna, Swiss police said.

"Police investigations led to the identification of an 18-year-old and a 24-year-old Swiss citizen. The two men were arrested on Tuesday (November 3, 2020) afternoon in Winterthur in coordination with the Austrian authorities," Zurich police said in a statement.