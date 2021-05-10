Two Arrested on Suspicion of Killing Police Officer in Avignon - French Interior Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2021) French Interior Minster Gerald Darmanin said two suspects were been arrested in connection to the murder of a police officer in the city of Avignon in the southeast of France.

"I congratulate the national police on the arrest of two suspects, four days after this despicable murder.

This crime must no case go unpunished," Darmanin said on Twitter.

Eric Masson, a 36-year-old police officer, was killed on Wednesday while conducting an anti-drug operation in the centre of Avignon.

According to BFMTV, the suspects were arrested on Sunday evening on the highway to Spain as 80 investigators have been mobilized to find them. One of the suspects is accused of having shot the policeman and the second is believed to be an accomplice.