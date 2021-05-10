UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Arrested On Suspicion Of Killing Police Officer In Avignon - French Interior Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 19 hours ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 11:40 AM

Two Arrested on Suspicion of Killing Police Officer in Avignon - French Interior Minister

 MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2021) French Interior Minster Gerald Darmanin said two suspects were been arrested in connection to the murder of a police officer in the city of Avignon in the southeast of France.

"I congratulate the national police on the arrest of two suspects, four days after this despicable murder.

This crime must no case go unpunished," Darmanin said on Twitter.

Eric Masson, a 36-year-old police officer, was killed on Wednesday while conducting an anti-drug operation in the centre of Avignon.

According to BFMTV, the suspects were arrested on Sunday evening on the highway to Spain as 80 investigators have been mobilized to find them. One of the suspects is accused of having shot the policeman and the second is believed to be an accomplice.

Related Topics

Murder Police Twitter France Spain Sunday

Recent Stories

Aldar reports AED 544 million Q1&#039;21 net profi ..

4 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Eid greetings from Kuwa ..

4 hours ago

Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi bomb-laden UAV on ..

5 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives message from Jordan&#03 ..

5 hours ago

Eid prayers to be performed with COVID-19 counterm ..

6 hours ago

UAE, Bahrain adopt safe travel corridor for vaccin ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.