UrduPoint.com

Two Atlanta Policemen Involved In Rayshard Brooks Shooting In 2020 Exonerated - Prosecutor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 24, 2022 | 12:10 AM

Two Atlanta Policemen Involved in Rayshard Brooks Shooting in 2020 Exonerated - Prosecutor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2022) The two Atlanta police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks will not face charges over his death, Prosecuting Attorneys' Council of Georgia Executive Director Pete Skandalakis said on Tuesday.

"To conclude, (Devin) Brosnan and (Garrett) Rolfe committed no crimes, both acted as reasonable officers would under the facts and circumstances of the events of that night, both acted in accordance with well established law and were justified in the use of force regarding the situation," Skandalakis said during a press conference.

Prosecutors gave a detailed presentation about how Brooks overpowered the two police officers and became an immediate threat.

Skandalakis said he does not believe the fatal shooting of Brooks, an African American, was racially motivated.

The 27-year-old Brooks was shot and killed outside a Wendy's fast-food restaurant on June 12, 2020 following a scuffle with the two police officers who were attempting to arrest him after he fell asleep in his car. During the scuffle, Brooks took Rolfe's stun-gun and attempted to fire it at him after which he ran and was shot.

Rolfe faced 11 charges, including felony murder, in connection with Brooks' death while Brosnan was charged with aggravated assault and two counts of violation of oath of office. These charges against the officers will be dismissed, Skandalakis said.

Related Topics

Murder Fire Police Car Brooks Atlanta Georgia June 2020

Recent Stories

Feds Recovered 700 Pages of Classified Material Fr ..

Feds Recovered 700 Pages of Classified Material From Trump in January - National ..

39 minutes ago
 Officer in Breonna Taylor's Killing Pleads Guilty ..

Officer in Breonna Taylor's Killing Pleads Guilty to Helping Falsify Warrant - R ..

39 minutes ago
 Brent Crude Tops $100 Per Barrel First Time Since ..

Brent Crude Tops $100 Per Barrel First Time Since August 12

41 minutes ago
 AfD Plans Rally in Berlin to Demand Nord Stream 2 ..

AfD Plans Rally in Berlin to Demand Nord Stream 2 Launch - Leader

41 minutes ago
 Islamabad Police register another case against Imr ..

Islamabad Police register another case against Imran Khan

41 minutes ago
 Only way forward to cut imports, including those o ..

Only way forward to cut imports, including those of fuel, is to boost the countr ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.