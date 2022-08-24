Two Atlanta Policemen Involved in Rayshard Brooks Shooting in 2020 Exonerated - Prosecutor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2022) The two Atlanta police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks will not face charges over his death, Prosecuting Attorneys' Council of Georgia Executive Director Pete Skandalakis said on Tuesday.

"To conclude, (Devin) Brosnan and (Garrett) Rolfe committed no crimes, both acted as reasonable officers would under the facts and circumstances of the events of that night, both acted in accordance with well established law and were justified in the use of force regarding the situation," Skandalakis said during a press conference.

Prosecutors gave a detailed presentation about how Brooks overpowered the two police officers and became an immediate threat.

Skandalakis said he does not believe the fatal shooting of Brooks, an African American, was racially motivated.

The 27-year-old Brooks was shot and killed outside a Wendy's fast-food restaurant on June 12, 2020 following a scuffle with the two police officers who were attempting to arrest him after he fell asleep in his car. During the scuffle, Brooks took Rolfe's stun-gun and attempted to fire it at him after which he ran and was shot.

Rolfe faced 11 charges, including felony murder, in connection with Brooks' death while Brosnan was charged with aggravated assault and two counts of violation of oath of office. These charges against the officers will be dismissed, Skandalakis said.