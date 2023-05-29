UrduPoint.com

Two Attacks By Ukrainian Sabotage Groups Repelled - Russian Defense Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 29, 2023 | 07:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2023) Russian forces have repelled two attacks by Ukrainian sabotage and assault groups, a Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson told Sputnik.

"The (Russian) units ... repelled two attacks by enemy sabotage and assault groups in the Aleksandro-Artemovsk and Avdeevsk directions," the spokesperson said.

In addition, Russian forces have attacked a point of temporary deployment of Ukrainian troops and ammunition depots and Russian TOS-1A "Solntsepek" (Blazing Sun) thermobaric rocket launchers have inflicted manpower damage in the Orikhovo-Vasylivka area.

