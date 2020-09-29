Two Azerbaijani Helicopters Destroyed in Karabakh - Armenian Defense Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) Troops in the self-proclaimed Nagorno-Karabakh Republic have destroyed two Azerbaijani helicopters, the Armenian Defense Ministry's spokeswoman, Shushan Stepanyan, said on Tuesday.

"Units of the Artsakh [Nagorno-Karabakh] armed forces have destroyed two helicopters of the enemy, using man-portable air defense system Igla, in the eastern direction," Stepanyan wrote on Facebook and also posted a video featuring the events.