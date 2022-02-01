UrduPoint.com

Two Babies Killed By Winter Cold In Northwest Syria: UN

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 01, 2022 | 07:50 PM

Two Syrian infant girls have died from harsh winter weather in northwest Syria where snow and rain have destroyed the tents of hundreds of displaced families, the United Nations said Tuesday

Haranbush, Syria, Feb 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Two Syrian infant girls have died from harsh winter weather in northwest Syria where snow and rain have destroyed the tents of hundreds of displaced families, the United Nations said Tuesday.

"A seven-day-old girl and a two-month-old girl have died from the cold in Idlib province," the UN's humanitarian agency OCHA told AFP.

According to an AFP correspondent in northern Idlib, both children were announced dead on Tuesday.

They were taken to the Al-Rahman specialist hospital in the Idlib village of Haranbush which has received an influx of children in recent days amid sub-zero temperatures, the correspondent said.

