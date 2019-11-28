UrduPoint.com
Thu 28th November 2019 | 04:15 PM

Two Ballistic Missiles Fired by North Korea Flew 236 Miles - South Korean Military

Two ballistic missiles launched by North Korea toward the Sea of Japan flew around 380 kilometers (236 miles) at an altitude of 97 kilometers, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said on Thursday

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2019) Two ballistic missiles launched by North Korea toward the Sea of Japan flew around 380 kilometers (236 miles) at an altitude of 97 kilometers, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said on Thursday.

"North Korea fired, at 16:59 local time [07:59 GMT], from the territory of the Hamgyongnamdo province [South Hamgyong] toward the East Sea [Sea of Japan] two short-range missiles, which presumably are large-caliber multiple-launch rocket systems. The ultimate range made around 380 kilometers, and the altitude made 97 kilometers," the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

"Such steps by North Korea do not contribute to easing tensions on the Korean Peninsula. The South Korean military expresses deep regret over the launches and calls explicitly for immediately ceasing activities creating military tensions," the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff added.

