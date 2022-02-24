Two Bayraktar TB2 Combat Drones Shot Down Near Town of Schastia - LPR Forces

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) Two Bayraktar TB2 combat drones were shot down near the Donbas settlement of Schastia, the forces of Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) said on Thursday.

"Two Bayraktar TB2 were shot down near the settlement of Schastia," the LPR forces said on Telegram.

Earlier in the day, LPR said that it had gained control over Schastia from Kiev during a military operation.