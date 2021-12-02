UrduPoint.com

Two Benin Soldiers Killed In Jihadist Attack In North: Military Sources

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 10:10 PM

Two soldiers were killed Thursday when jihadists attacked a military post in northern Benin near the border with Burkina Faso, two military sources said

Cotonou, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Two soldiers were killed Thursday when jihadists attacked a military post in northern Benin near the border with Burkina Faso, two military sources said.

"We lost two of our men in an attack in the early hours," said one official, adding that the assault occurred on a post in Porga in the Atacora region. A second military source confirmed the toll.

