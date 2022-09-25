Two Blasts Hit Town of Berdiansk in Zaporizhzhia - Authorities

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2022) Two explosions hit the Russia-controlled town of Berdiansk on Sunday as people in the Zaporizhzhia region went to the polls to vote on whether it should join Russia, local authorities said.

The first blast erupted near the local township at noon (09:00 GMT), the regional interior ministry said in a statement.

The second bomb went off in a trashcan in a park two hours later.

Berdiansk authorities said no one was hurt in the explosions and no damage was caused to the administrative building. Investigators are working on the sites.

The Berdiansk administration blamed the explosions on the Ukrainian security services and called Ukraine a state sponsor of terrorism. It said the attacks were aimed at disrupting the referendum, which is in its third day. Polls will close on Tuesday.