UrduPoint.com

Two Blasts Hit Town Of Berdiansk In Zaporizhzhia - Authorities

Muhammad Irfan Published September 25, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Two Blasts Hit Town of Berdiansk in Zaporizhzhia - Authorities

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2022) Two explosions hit the Russia-controlled town of Berdiansk on Sunday as people in the Zaporizhzhia region went to the polls to vote on whether it should join Russia, local authorities said.

The first blast erupted near the local township at noon (09:00 GMT), the regional interior ministry said in a statement.

The second bomb went off in a trashcan in a park two hours later.

Berdiansk authorities said no one was hurt in the explosions and no damage was caused to the administrative building. Investigators are working on the sites.

The Berdiansk administration blamed the explosions on the Ukrainian security services and called Ukraine a state sponsor of terrorism. It said the attacks were aimed at disrupting the referendum, which is in its third day. Polls will close on Tuesday.

Related Topics

Interior Ministry Ukraine Russia Vote Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 September 202 ..

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th September 2022

9 hours ago
 Russia's Lavrov Says US Became Party to Ukrainian ..

Russia's Lavrov Says US Became Party to Ukrainian Conflict by Choosing Targets t ..

18 hours ago
 Golf: French Open scores

Golf: French Open scores

18 hours ago
 Russia's Lavrov Bashes EU Boss for 'Arrogance' Ove ..

Russia's Lavrov Bashes EU Boss for 'Arrogance' Over Italian Election Warning

18 hours ago
 Russia Wants India, Brazil to Join UN Security Cou ..

Russia Wants India, Brazil to Join UN Security Council - Lavrov

18 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.