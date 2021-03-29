UrduPoint.com
Two Blasts Hit Vehicles Of US-Led Int'l Coalition In Iraq, No Victims Reported - Source

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 04:09 PM

Two Blasts Hit Vehicles of US-Led Int'l Coalition in Iraq, No Victims Reported - Source

Two logistical support convoys of the US-led international coalition in Iraq were targeted in bombing attacks as two explosive devices went off in the country's central and southern provinces, a local security source told Sputnik on Monday

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2021) Two logistical support convoys of the US-led international coalition in Iraq were targeted in bombing attacks as two explosive devices went off in the country's central and southern provinces, a local security source told Sputnik on Monday.

"The first explosion took place on a road in the Babil governorate in the direction of Al-Diwaniyah, while the second occurred on a highway near the city of Nasiriyah [in the Dhi Qar province]," the source said.

The blasts caused no human losses and only damaged the wheels of the convoy vehicles, the source added.

Iraq declared victory over the Islamic State (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) at the end of 2017. However, the Iraqi forces, assisted by paramilitaries and the international coalition of troops, continue raiding dormant terrorist cells scattered around the country.

More Stories From World

