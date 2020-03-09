Two blasts in Afghan capital during presidential inaugurations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Kabul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Two blasts were heard as Afghanistan's two rival leaders held parallel presidential inaugurations in Kabul on Monday, underscoring the country's woeful security ahead of talks with a resurgent Taliban.

Hundreds of people had assembled at two venues inside the presidential palace complex to watch the swearing-in ceremonies for President Ashraf Ghani and challenger Abdullah Abdullah, when the blasts were heard, prompting some to flee.

"I have no bulletproof vest on, only my shirt, I will stay even if I have to sacrifice my head," Ghani told the remaining crowd, as sirens sounded overhead.