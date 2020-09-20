UrduPoint.com
Two Blasts In Afghan Provinces Of Balkh, Paktika Leave 15 Civilian Casualties - Spokesman

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 20th September 2020 | 12:10 AM

Two Blasts in Afghan Provinces of Balkh, Paktika Leave 15 Civilian Casualties - Spokesman

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2020) As many as 15 civilians have been killed or wounded after a pair of blasts in the Afghan provinces of Balkh and Paktika, Tariq Aryan, a spokesman for Afghanistan's Interior Ministry, told Sputnik on Saturday.

According to the spokesman, one blast took place in the city of Mazar-i-Sharif, and the other was registered in Paktika province. Eight women and two children were among the injured, Aryan added.

Later in the day, Shah Mohammad Aryan, a spokesman for the Paktika police chief, told Sputnik that 20 women and children were left with injuries as a result of the blast in the province.

Seven people were in a critical condition and had been transported to the capital, Kabul, for treatment, he added.

Violent clashes and bomb blasts continue to ravage Afghanistan despite the ongoing peace talks between the government and the Taliban in the Qatari capital of Doha. Securing a long-lasting ceasefire is believed to be at the top of the agenda for both parties during the intra-Afghan talks.

