Two Blasts in Kabul Claim 2 Lives, Wound 4 - Reports

Fri 10th December 2021 | 08:18 PM

Two explosions in western Kabul on Friday have killed two people and injured four others, the TOLO News broadcaster reported, citing officials

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) Two explosions in western Kabul on Friday have killed two people and injured four others, the TOLO news broadcaster reported, citing officials.

According to Interior Ministry spokesman Qari Saeed Khosty, the first explosion hit a transport vehicle, killing two people, and injured three others.

The fourth victim, a woman, reportedly sustained injuries in the second blast.

