Two Bodies Found After Tunisia Army Helicopter Goes Missing

Sumaira FH Published June 08, 2023 | 09:59 PM

Tunisia's navy has retrieved two bodies from the sea after an army helicopter with four people on board vanished from radar screens and crashed, the defence ministry said on Thursday

Tunis (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :Tunisia's navy has retrieved two bodies from the sea after an army helicopter with four people on board vanished from radar screens and crashed, the defence ministry said on Thursday.

"The aircraft crashed into the sea... (and) so far two bodies and some wreckage have been retrieved," the ministry said in a statement.

Navy divers are still searching for the two remaining people, it added.

