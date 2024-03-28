Two Bodies Found As Baltimore Bridge Collapse Moves From Recovery To Salvage
Umer Jamshaid Published March 28, 2024 | 08:20 AM
Baltimore, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) The bodies of two construction workers were found in the cold waters of Baltimore harbor Wednesday, trapped in their red pick-up truck after a giant cargo ship slammed into the bridge they had been filling potholes on, causing a thunderous collapse.
Maryland police announced the grim discovery at a press conference, adding that sonar shows what they believe are more vehicles trapped within the concrete and twisted steel debris of the Francis Scott Key Bridge.
Six of the eight-man construction crew are believed to have been killed, with four bodies yet to be found.
Warning that it was not safe for divers to try to penetrate the wreckage, police told a press conference that they were shifting to a salvage operation, removing the superstructure and then sending divers back in to recover the rest of the bodies.
"Based on sonar scans, we firmly believe that the vehicles are encased in the superstructure and concrete that we tragically saw come down," Colonel Roland Butler, the superintendent of Maryland's state police, told a press conference.
Federal investigators also gave a detailed timeline of the tragedy based on preliminary findings from the ship's voice data recorder.
Marcel Muise, lead investigator for the National Transportation Safety board, told a separate press conference that the container ship Dali, about 1,000 feet (300 meters) long and piled high with cargo, left dock at 12:39 am Tuesday en route to Asia.
At 1:24, alarms began sounding on the ship with indications of power trouble and the pilot soon radioed the port authority that the vessel was headed for the bridge, requesting tug boats.
The call for help was heard by two Maryland Transportation Authority units on the bridge because of the roadwork, and they shut down all lanes of traffic, likely saving lives.
Muise told reporters that at 1:29 the voice data recorder captured "sounds consistent with the collision."
Nearly the entire steel structure -- crossed by tens of thousands of motorists each day -- collapsed within seconds, cascading over the bow of the ship, blocking one of the busiest US trading ports.
There was no chance to evacuate the eight workers filling potholes on the interstate directly above the oncoming ship.
Butler named the two victims found Wednesday as Alejandro Hernandez Fuentes, a 35-year-old who had lived in Baltimore but was originally from Mexico, and his 26-year-old colleague Dorlian Ronial Castillo Cabrera, who lived in the suburb of Dundalk but came from Guatemala.
They were found in 25 feet of water, he said.
Two others were pulled from the water alive in the moments after the collapse early Tuesday. One was uninjured, while the second was released from hospital Wednesday, Butler said.
Four more workers are presumed dead, vanished into the swirling currents and crumpled tangle of wrecked girders and pylons.
Recent Stories
Niger says US to submit plan to 'disengage' troops
Venezuelan opposition registers unknown poll contender after obstacles
Van Aert breaks collarbone, ribs in Flanders fall
Russian attacks kill three as Ukraine calls for more air defence
Climate change is messing with how we measure time: study
Minister discusses bilateral issues with Turkiye Ambassador
Urdu poet Safiya Shamim remembered on birth anniversary
Turbat attack martyr laid to rest with full military honours
Police break up Togo opposition event: AFP journalists
Russian attacks kill three as Ukraine calls for more air defences
Stock markets mostly rise, yen hits 34-year low
Ishaq Dar, Jordanian FM discuss Gaza situation; call for unimpeded aid supply
More Stories From World
-
Greek govt faces censure motion over train tragedy9 minutes ago
-
Japan Moon probe survives second lunar night: space agency29 minutes ago
-
Football: Women's Champions League results7 hours ago
-
UNSC slams deadly terrorist attack in Besham, urges punishment for those responsible7 hours ago
-
Senegal results show large win for opponent Faye in presidential poll7 hours ago
-
Senegal opponent Faye wins 54.28% in presidential vote: provisional results8 hours ago
-
Van Aert breaks collarbone, ribs in Flanders fall8 hours ago
-
Lufthansa, ground staff reach pay deal after strikes8 hours ago
-
Niger says US to submit plan to 'disengage' troops9 hours ago
-
Venezuelan opposition registers unknown poll contender after obstacles9 hours ago
-
Russian attacks kill three as Ukraine calls for more air defence9 hours ago
-
Climate change is messing with how we measure time: study9 hours ago