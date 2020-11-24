UrduPoint.com
Two Bomb Blasts Kill At Least 14 In Afghan Province Of Bamiyan: Officials

Faizan Hashmi 28 seconds ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 08:26 PM

Kabul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :At least 14 people were killed in central Afghanistan on Tuesday when two blasts ripped through the city of Bamiyan, home to many members of the mainly Hazara ethnic minority, officials said.

"Fourteen people have been killed and 45 more wounded in two (bomb) explosions," Bamiyan police chief Zabardast Safi told AFP.

Interior ministry spokesman Tariq Arian confirmed the toll.

