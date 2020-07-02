(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) Two border police officers were killed and nine others wounded in the eastern Afghan province of Nangarhar, as the Taliban militant movement staged an attack on checkposts, provincial governor's spokesman told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Two soldiers were killed and nine others were wounded in an attack by Taliban insurgents on the Saru Ghundi and Sangani check posts in the Khogyani district of the eastern Nangarhar province at around 2am [21:30 Wednesday GMT]," Ataullah Khogyani said.

According to Khogyani, the Taliban have also suffered heavy casualties. However, he did not report the exact number.