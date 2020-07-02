UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Border Police Officers Killed In Taliban Attack In Afghanistan's East- Governor Office

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 44 seconds ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 10:20 AM

Two Border Police Officers Killed in Taliban Attack in Afghanistan's East- Governor Office

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) Two border police officers were killed and nine others wounded in the eastern Afghan province of Nangarhar, as the Taliban militant movement staged an attack on checkposts, provincial governor's spokesman told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Two soldiers were killed and nine others were wounded in an attack by Taliban insurgents on the Saru Ghundi and Sangani check posts in the Khogyani district of the eastern Nangarhar province at around 2am [21:30 Wednesday GMT]," Ataullah Khogyani said.

According to Khogyani, the Taliban have also suffered heavy casualties. However, he did not report the exact number.

Related Topics

Taliban Attack Afghanistan Police Governor Border

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 2 July 2020

6 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 10.7 million, de ..

21 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

56 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia Supports UAE’s candidacy for non-pe ..

8 hours ago

Brooge Energy reports record revenue of $44 millio ..

9 hours ago

Dubai Police warns of cybercriminals and scammers

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.