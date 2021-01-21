UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 20 seconds ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 07:20 PM

Two Bosnian Police Officers, International Staffer Injured in Mass Brawl in Migrant Camp

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) At least two police officers and one employee of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) were injured in a mass brawl in a migrant camp in Bosnia and Herzegovina near Sarajevo, a spokesman for local police said.

According to the authorities, scuffle in the Blazuj camp broke out overnight into Thursday after the administration of the camp tried to transfer the leader of one of the groups in the camp to another institution.

"Two police officers and one IOM employee were injured, about 2,000 migrants participated in the riots. Several police and IOM vehicles were damaged, as well as rooms with computer equipment," the spokesman told Dnevni avaz newspaper.

According to him, the situation normalized after the police intervened. Police officers are still working at the scene.

