Two Brazilian Ministers Test Positive For COVID-19

Tue 21st July 2020 | 12:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) Brazilian education Minister Milton Ribeiro and Minister of Women, Family and Human Right Onyx Lorenzoni have both contracted the coronavirus disease.

"On Thursday night, I started to develop symptoms that could be related to COVID; on Friday I took the test, including a [polymerase chain reaction] PCR test, and today [Monday] I got the result, COVID has been identified," Lorenzoni wrote on Twitter.

Ribeiro also twitted that his COVID-19 test came back positive and that he was undergoing treatment.

The minister will continue to work remotely.

Ribeiro, 62, assumed office last week. He took the COVID-19 test after meeting with President Jair Bolsonaro.

Earlier this month, Bolsonaro said he was feeling well despite testing positive for COVID-19.

Brazil is now the world's second-worst affected country after the United States, with more than 2 million confirmed coronavirus cases and nearly 80,000 related deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

