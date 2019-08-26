UrduPoint.com
Two Brigades Of Yemen's Southern Separatists Join Government Forces In Shabwah - Source

Mon 26th August 2019

Two brigades of the separatist Southern Transitional Council joined the Yemeni government forces in the Shabwah governorate in the southeast of the country on Monday, a local military source told Sputnik

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2019) Two brigades of the separatist Southern Transitional Council joined the Yemeni government forces in the Shabwah governorate in the southeast of the country on Monday, a local military source told Sputnik.

The Shabwani Elite's first brigade which protects the industrial port town of Balhaf separated from the Elite's forces and joined the Yemeni armed forces as Brig. Gen. Ashraf Mohammad and the rest of the officers confirmed their loyalty to the Yemeni leadership, the source said.

The Yemeni government forces have gained control over Ataq � the capital of Shabwah � and the district itself.

According to media reports, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have set up a committee to stabilize the situation in the south of Yemen. Tensions have spiked recently between local separatists and the internationally recognized government, although both parties face the same opponent in the rebel Houthi movement. Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates belong to a coalition that backs the Yemeni government against Houthis.

