Two Brothers Accused Of Killing Maltese Journalist Galizia Sentenced To 40 Years - Reports

Published October 15, 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2022) Two of the people accused of assassinating Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia have been sentenced to 40 years in prison, The Times of Malta reports.

The two brothers, Alfred and George Degiorgio, 57 and 59 years old, respectively, pleaded guilty to all six charges they faced on Friday, according to the newspaper.

Judge Edwina Grima sentenced the Degiorgio brothers to 40 years in prison. They were also ordered to pay 43,000 Euros ($41,800) each in expenses within three years. The equivalent of around 50,000 euros will also be confiscated from each of the brothers in criminal proceeds, The Times of Malta specified on Friday.

Daphne's son Paul Caruana Galizia confirmed the sentencing on Friday.

"A break in the clouds. Guilty: Degiorgio brothers admit killing Daphne in sensational turnaround," he said on social media.

Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, who had investigated corruption in the country, died in a car explosion in October 2017. Alfred and George Degiorgio are three of the seven men accused of conspiring to carry out the assassination.

