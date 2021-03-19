Two Bulgarian Servicemen Detained on Suspicion of Spying for Foreign Nation - Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) Two Bulgarian servicemen were detained on suspicion of disclosing classified information to an unnamed foreign nation, the defense ministry said on Friday.

"Two servicemen of the defense ministry were detained for 72 hours in accordance with an order of the Sofia city province prosecutor on suspicions for disclosing classified information to a foreign state," the Bulgarian Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

The detention became possible after "search operations by the special services", pre-trial proceedings were instituted, the ministry specified.