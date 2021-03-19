UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Bulgarian Servicemen Detained On Suspicion Of Spying For Foreign Nation - Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 03:40 PM

Two Bulgarian Servicemen Detained on Suspicion of Spying for Foreign Nation - Ministry

Two Bulgarian servicemen were detained on suspicion of disclosing classified information to an unnamed foreign nation, the defense ministry said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) Two Bulgarian servicemen were detained on suspicion of disclosing classified information to an unnamed foreign nation, the defense ministry said on Friday.

"Two servicemen of the defense ministry were detained for 72 hours in accordance with an order of the Sofia city province prosecutor on suspicions for disclosing classified information to a foreign state," the Bulgarian Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

The detention became possible after "search operations by the special services", pre-trial proceedings were instituted, the ministry specified.

Related Topics

Sofia

Recent Stories

Celebrate Pakistan Day with HUAWEI Petal Search

8 minutes ago

One killed as speeding truck runs over motorbike i ..

2 minutes ago

German Researchers Describe Mechanism of Blood Clo ..

3 minutes ago

IHC bench sends 'aurat march' matter to CJ

3 minutes ago

England boss Southgate says footballers should be ..

3 minutes ago

US role as a peace promoter in SA essential: Iftik ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.