Two Burkina Faso soldiers killed in IED blast

Ouagadougou, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Two Burkina Faso soldiers have been killed died while looking for four policemen missing after a deadly jihadist ambush, the government said Wednesday.

"After the death of 11 policemen" on Monday in the Centre-Nord region, the two soldiers had died when "they hit an improvised explosive device", government spokesman Ousseni Tamboura said after a cabinet meeting on security.

Tamboura also said a member of a civilian militia helping the army fight jihadists had been killed in an attack Monday in the Nord region. About 10 other militia members were still missing on Wednesday, he added.

Burkina Faso has been grappling with a jihadist insurgency that has left at least 1,400 dead since 2015 and forced an estimated one million people to flee their homes.

In recent years, the poor Sahel country has been hit by increasingly brutal attacks by militants affiliated with the Islamic State group and Al-Qaeda.

In early June, the village of Solhan in the north was hit by the deadliest jihadist attack since the start of the insurgency, which claimed at least 132 lives. Local sources have put the death toll at 160.

Tamboura on Wednesday attributed the Solhan attack to the Mujahi-al Qaida, a group affiliated to Group for the Support of islam and Muslims.