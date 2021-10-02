Two Burkina soldiers killed in blast near Ivory Coast

Two soldiers in Burkina Faso were killed on Saturday in an explosion in the southwestern Cascades region near the Ivory Coast border, security sources said

Ouagadougou, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :Two soldiers in Burkina Faso were killed on Saturday in an explosion in the southwestern Cascades region near the Ivory Coast border, security sources said.

The explosion is the latest in a series of attacks generally attributed to jihadists.

"A team on a security mission was the target of a terrorist attack on Saturday. Two elements were killed by a homemade device which exploded as they passed by," a security source told AFP.

Another source confirmed the "loss of two soldiers".

Elsewhere, in eastern Sakoani two more soldiers were wounded in another explosion.

Earlier this week, five soldiers on patrol in the north of the country were killed by an improvised explosive device.

A jihadist insurgency in neighbouring Mali spilt over into Burkina in 2015.

The armed groups are linked to Al-Qaeda and the so-called Islamic State.

More than 1,500 people have died in the attacks in Burkina Faso and at least 1.4 million people forced to flee their homes.

Most of the attacks have been in the north and east, near the borders with Mali and Niger.