UrduPoint.com

Two Burkina Soldiers Killed In Blast Near Ivory Coast

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 02nd October 2021 | 10:36 PM

Two Burkina soldiers killed in blast near Ivory Coast

Two soldiers in Burkina Faso were killed on Saturday in an explosion in the southwestern Cascades region near the Ivory Coast border, security sources said

Ouagadougou, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :Two soldiers in Burkina Faso were killed on Saturday in an explosion in the southwestern Cascades region near the Ivory Coast border, security sources said.

The explosion is the latest in a series of attacks generally attributed to jihadists.

"A team on a security mission was the target of a terrorist attack on Saturday. Two elements were killed by a homemade device which exploded as they passed by," a security source told AFP.

Another source confirmed the "loss of two soldiers".

Elsewhere, in eastern Sakoani two more soldiers were wounded in another explosion.

Earlier this week, five soldiers on patrol in the north of the country were killed by an improvised explosive device.

A jihadist insurgency in neighbouring Mali spilt over into Burkina in 2015.

The armed groups are linked to Al-Qaeda and the so-called Islamic State.

More than 1,500 people have died in the attacks in Burkina Faso and at least 1.4 million people forced to flee their homes.

Most of the attacks have been in the north and east, near the borders with Mali and Niger.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Died Mali Ivory Coast Burkina Faso Niger Border 2015 Million

Recent Stories

More beds added in hospitals as dengue surges in P ..

More beds added in hospitals as dengue surges in Punjab: Minister

2 minutes ago
 Georgia's Ruling Party Says 'No' to Snap Vote as E ..

Georgia's Ruling Party Says 'No' to Snap Vote as Exit Poll Shows Lead in Local E ..

2 minutes ago
 Minister visits vaccine centers, reviews process

Minister visits vaccine centers, reviews process

2 minutes ago
 Election Tribunal dismisses plea challenging victo ..

Election Tribunal dismisses plea challenging victory of PPP's candidate Syed Mur ..

2 minutes ago
 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa record crushing 55-run win

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa record crushing 55-run win

5 minutes ago
 Man Utd stumble again as Chelsea top Premier Leagu ..

Man Utd stumble again as Chelsea top Premier League

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.