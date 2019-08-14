UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two California Counties File Lawsuit Against New Trump Immigration Rule - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 19 seconds ago Wed 14th August 2019 | 02:20 AM

Two California Counties File Lawsuit Against New Trump Immigration Rule - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2019) San Francisco and Santa Clara counties in the US state of California filed a lawsuit on Tuesday to appeal the Trump administration's rule that limits the opportunities of individuals who seek permanent residence status in the United States to use public benefits, local media reported.

"The Trump administration's new rule is an unlawful, foolish attack on immigrant communities," Santa Clara County Counsel James Williams said in a written statement quoted by The Mercury news on Tuesday.

On Monday, the Trump administration announced immigrants may be denied permanent residence status in the United States if they use food assistance, housing vouchers and other welfare benefits over a threshold referred to as a "public charge.

"

The two counties filed the lawsuit at the US district court for the Northern District of California. Both counties have previously sued the Trump administration over threats to deny Federal funding to so-called sanctuary cities.

The lawsuit alleges that the Trump administration is forcing people to withdraw from available benefits, adding that the rule will hurt local communities by reducing access to critical health and safety-net services.

Related Topics

Attack Trump San Francisco Santa Clara United States May Media From Court Housing

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid visits Expo 2020 Dubai infrast ..

9 hours ago

Meeting between King Salman, Mohamed bin Zayed hig ..

10 hours ago

UAE Press: Dubai airport reflects the futuristic c ..

16 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

16 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 13, 2019 in Pakistan

16 hours ago

Etihad Airways&#039; flight from Hong Kong to Abu ..

1 day ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.