Two Campus Police Officers Killed by Gunman at Virginia College - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) Two campus police officers were shot and killed by a gunman at Bridgewater College in the state of Virginia, a school official said in a statement.

"Today our campus community experienced unspeakable tragedy," a school official said in a statement sent to the campus community on Tuesday.

"Two members of the Bridgewater College family were senselessly and violently taken from us. The sadness is palpable. Words are not adequate, not nearly so, to express the grief, sadness, fear and - justifiably - the anger we all feel."

The campus police officers killed in the shooting were identified as John Painter and J.J. Jefferson.

Virginia State Police said in a statement earlier that the suspect involved in the shooting has been taken into police custody.