Two Canadians kidnapped in Ghana freed: official

(@imziishan)

Two young Canadian women kidnapped at a golf club in Ghana last week were freed in an operation by security forces on Wednesday, a government official said

Accra, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :Two young Canadian women kidnapped at a golf club in Ghana last week were freed in an operation by security forces on Wednesday, a government official said.

"National Security Operatives in the early hours of Wednesday 12 June, 2019 completed an operation which successfully rescued the two Canadian women recently abducted" in Kumasi, Ghana's second city, Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said in a statement.